Miami (OH) visits Toledo after Millner’s 28-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 28 points in Toledo’s 92-50 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets have gone 11-1 at home. Toledo ranks third in college basketball with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Rollins averaging 5.4.

The RedHawks are 6-11 in MAC play. Miami (OH) averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last matchup 75-72 on Jan. 12. Rollins scored 22 points points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Rollins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.2 points and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

