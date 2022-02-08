Miami (Ohio) 62, W. Michigan 57

W. MICHIGAN (4-20)
Hastings 1-2 0-4 3, McMillan 2-9 6-6 11, Artis White 4-8 1-2 10, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Norman 3-11 5-5 12, Martin 2-3 2-2 8, Smith 3-6 4-4 11, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, Lobsinger 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-23 57.
MIAMI (OHIO) (10-13)
Ayah 2-4 1-2 5, Harrison 1-2 2-2 4, Coleman-Lands 1-4 0-0 3, Grant 6-13 10-11 25, White 0-4 0-0 0, Lairy 4-11 2-2 11, Williams 2-4 2-3 7, McNamara 1-5 1-2 3, Avance 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 18-49 19-24 62.
Halftime_W. Michigan 30-24. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 7-25 (Martin 2-3, Hastings 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Smith 1-3, Artis White 1-5, Norman 1-7, Lobsinger 0-1, Freeman 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 7-22 (Grant 3-6, Avance 1-2, Williams 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-4, Lairy 1-5, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Martin. Rebounds_W. Michigan 31 (Hastings 8), Miami (Ohio) 26 (Grant 8). Assists_W. Michigan 6 (Hastings, Norman 2), Miami (Ohio) 10 (Lairy 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Miami (Ohio) 16. A_1,285 (6,400).
