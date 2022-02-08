Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami (Ohio) 62, W. Michigan 57

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

W. MICHIGAN (4-20)

Hastings 1-2 0-4 3, McMillan 2-9 6-6 11, Artis White 4-8 1-2 10, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Norman 3-11 5-5 12, Martin 2-3 2-2 8, Smith 3-6 4-4 11, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, Lobsinger 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-23 57.

MIAMI (OHIO) (10-13)

Ayah 2-4 1-2 5, Harrison 1-2 2-2 4, Coleman-Lands 1-4 0-0 3, Grant 6-13 10-11 25, White 0-4 0-0 0, Lairy 4-11 2-2 11, Williams 2-4 2-3 7, McNamara 1-5 1-2 3, Avance 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 18-49 19-24 62.

Halftime_W. Michigan 30-24. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 7-25 (Martin 2-3, Hastings 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Smith 1-3, Artis White 1-5, Norman 1-7, Lobsinger 0-1, Freeman 0-2), Miami (Ohio) 7-22 (Grant 3-6, Avance 1-2, Williams 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-4, Lairy 1-5, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Martin. Rebounds_W. Michigan 31 (Hastings 8), Miami (Ohio) 26 (Grant 8). Assists_W. Michigan 6 (Hastings, Norman 2), Miami (Ohio) 10 (Lairy 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Miami (Ohio) 16. A_1,285 (6,400).

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19