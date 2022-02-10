Michigan 82, No. 3 Purdue 58

PURDUE (21-4)
Gillis 1-5 0-0 2, Edey 4-7 2-3 10, Hunter 1-2 1-1 3, Ivey 6-12 5-7 18, Stefanovic 1-6 0-0 3, Tr.Williams 5-10 2-3 12, Morton 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Furst 2-4 0-0 5, Newman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 10-14 58.
MICHIGAN (13-9)
Diabate 7-12 1-1 15, Dickinson 8-15 2-2 22, Brooks 7-8 0-0 18, Jones 4-7 3-4 11, Houstan 5-10 0-0 14, Bufkin 0-2 0-0 0, Te.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Johns 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Faulds 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 6-7 82.
Halftime_Michigan 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-18 (Morton 1-2, Furst 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Stefanovic 1-5, Gillis 0-4), Michigan 12-21 (Brooks 4-4, Dickinson 4-6, Houstan 4-6, Burns 0-1, Diabate 0-1, Johns 0-1, Bufkin 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 22 (Edey 6), Michigan 32 (Dickinson 9). Assists_Purdue 5 (Tr.Williams, Thompson 2), Michigan 21 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_Purdue 11, Michigan 14. A_11,452 (12,707).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments