Michigan 84, Iowa 79

MICHIGAN (14-10)
Diabate 12-15 4-7 28, Dickinson 5-11 4-4 14, Brooks 4-8 2-2 13, Jones 3-8 4-6 11, Houstan 2-9 2-2 6, Bufkin 4-6 2-2 10, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Faulds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 18-23 84.
IOWA (17-8)
P.McCaffery 6-11 1-1 13, Ke.Murray 9-23 4-9 23, Rebraca 5-9 2-3 12, Bohannon 2-5 5-5 11, Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 3-7 1-2 8, Toussaint 1-2 0-0 2, Sandfort 1-6 0-0 2, Ulis 2-3 0-0 4, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 13-20 79.
Halftime_Iowa 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 4-20 (Brooks 3-6, Jones 1-2, Bufkin 0-1, Collins 0-1, Diabate 0-1, Johns 0-1, Dickinson 0-3, Houstan 0-5), Iowa 4-18 (Bohannon 2-5, Kr.Murray 1-3, Ke.Murray 1-4, P.McCaffery 0-2, Sandfort 0-4). Fouled Out_Kr.Murray. Rebounds_Michigan 35 (Jones 10), Iowa 34 (Ke.Murray 7). Assists_Michigan 21 (Dickinson 7), Iowa 16 (Perkins 5). Total Fouls_Michigan 17, Iowa 18. A_13,048 (15,500).
