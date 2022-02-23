Michigan hosts Rutgers following Dickinson’s 21-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in home games. Michigan averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-6 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 8.0.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Ron Harper Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Geo Baker is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

