Michigan St. 63, No. 4 Michigan 57

MICHIGAN (20-3)
Hillmon 12-25 3-5 27, Kiser 2-5 0-0 4, Nolan 2-8 0-0 5, Phelia 3-8 3-4 9, Rauch 4-9 2-2 12, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Varejao 0-1 0-0 0, Dilk 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 8-11 57
MICHIGAN ST. (13-10)
Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Clouden 7-15 3-4 20, Ekh 2-8 0-0 6, Farquhar 5-7 1-2 11, Hagemann 2-8 4-7 9, Parks 4-4 0-2 8, James 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 2-3 3-3 7, Rewers 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-50 11-18 63
|Michigan
|14
|15
|11
|17
|—
|57
|Michigan St.
|11
|15
|23
|14
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-12 (Nolan 1-6, Phelia 0-1, Rauch 2-5), Michigan St. 6-13 (Clouden 3-6, Ekh 2-4, Hagemann 1-3). Assists_Michigan 11 (Rauch 5), Michigan St. 17 (Hagemann 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 34 (Hillmon 9), Michigan St. 31 (Farquhar 8). Total Fouls_Michigan 18, Michigan St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,764.
