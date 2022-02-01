Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63

MICHIGAN ST. (17-4)

Bingham 3-5 2-2 10, Brown 1-7 2-2 5, Hauser 4-5 0-0 10, Christie 2-6 3-3 7, Walker 2-8 2-2 7, Akins 2-4 0-0 4, Hall 6-12 3-4 16, Hoggard 0-4 0-0 0, Marble 2-3 2-2 6, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-15 65.

MARYLAND (11-11)

Scott 5-13 4-4 14, Wahab 3-5 3-4 9, Ayala 4-15 6-7 15, Hart 2-3 2-2 7, Russell 4-9 0-0 10, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Reese 2-3 2-3 6, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 17-20 63.

Halftime_Michigan St. 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 7-19 (Bingham 2-2, Hauser 2-2, Hall 1-1, Walker 1-3, Brown 1-5, Hoggard 0-1, Akins 0-2, Christie 0-3), Maryland 4-17 (Russell 2-4, Hart 1-2, Ayala 1-7, Scott 0-4). Fouled Out_Marble. Rebounds_Michigan St. 23 (Bingham 6), Maryland 27 (Wahab 8). Assists_Michigan St. 10 (Hoggard 3), Maryland 9 (Scott, Ayala, Green 2). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 20, Maryland 14. A_14,331 (17,950).

