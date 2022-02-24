Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face the Marshall Thundering Herd on 6-game win streak

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-17, 4-11 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-7, 11-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Blue Raiders take on Marshall.

The Blue Raiders are 13-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd are 4-11 in C-USA play. Marshall is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Blue Raiders won the last meeting 81-79 on Jan. 28. Camryn Weston scored 19 points points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is averaging 15 points for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Taevion Kinsey is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

