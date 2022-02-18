Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Florida Atlantic Owls, seek 5th straight victory

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-7, 9-3 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Blue Raiders take on Florida Atlantic.

The Owls have gone 13-4 at home. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.0.

The Blue Raiders are 9-3 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in C-USA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 4.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blue Raiders won the last matchup 70-57 on Jan. 14. Josh Jefferson scored 19 points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.2 points. Alijah Martin is shooting 46.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Jefferson is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.