Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas visit conference foe Ball State

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-14, 4-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-11, 6-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Payton Sparks and the Ball State Cardinals host Kevin Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals are 8-2 on their home court. Ball State leads the MAC shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Kani Acree shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Chippewas are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan gives up 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

The Cardinals and Chippewas square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Miller is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.0 points for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

