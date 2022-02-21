Miller leads St. Thomas against North Dakota after 27-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-19, 2-13 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Riley Miller scored 27 points in St. Thomas’ 79-60 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-9 on their home court. North Dakota is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tommies have gone 2-13 against Summit opponents.

St. Thomas ranks eighth in the Summit scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Fightin’ Hawks won 78-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 22 points, and Miller led the Tommies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Miller is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tommies. Ryan Lindberg is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tommies: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.