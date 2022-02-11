Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57

WRIGHT ST. (15-11)
Basile 4-17 6-7 16, Braun 0-4 0-0 0, Calvin 7-15 2-2 18, Finke 4-12 0-0 11, Holden 4-16 0-1 8, Norris 1-2 2-2 4, Welage 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbourn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 10-12 57.
MILWAUKEE (8-18)
Bol 3-5 0-1 6, St. Pierre 3-4 1-2 7, Gholston 5-14 0-0 11, Hancock 0-3 0-0 0, Lathon 2-7 0-2 4, Simms 4-7 3-3 12, Thomas 2-12 1-2 5, Newby 5-10 3-4 15, Browning 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 8-14 60.
Halftime_Wright St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 7-26 (Finke 3-8, Basile 2-6, Calvin 2-7, Norris 0-1, Holden 0-2, Welage 0-2), Milwaukee 4-13 (Newby 2-4, Simms 1-2, Gholston 1-5, Lathon 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Holden. Rebounds_Wright St. 37 (Holden 15), Milwaukee 45 (Simms 10). Assists_Wright St. 10 (Basile, Holden 3), Milwaukee 5 (Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Wright St. 11, Milwaukee 16. A_2,445 (10,783).
