Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

MILWAUKEE (10-20)
St. Pierre 4-6 0-0 8, Gholston 8-14 0-0 20, Hancock 3-5 0-0 7, Newby 0-3 6-6 6, Sinani 4-4 0-0 10, Thomas 4-9 0-0 8, Baker 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 26-46 7-8 66.
IUPUI (3-24)
Isitua 5-9 2-3 12, Depersia 4-9 0-1 10, LaStrap 0-14 1-2 1, Maxwell 5-11 4-4 14, McClure 3-10 4-5 12, Stanton 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 19-58 11-15 54.
Halftime_Milwaukee 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-15 (Gholston 4-7, Sinani 2-2, Hancock 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Newby 0-2), IUPUI 5-16 (Depersia 2-5, McClure 2-5, Stanton 1-2, LaStrap 0-1, Maxwell 0-3). Rebounds_Milwaukee 33 (St. Pierre 10), IUPUI 26 (Isitua 10). Assists_Milwaukee 15 (Gholston 5), IUPUI 12 (Depersia 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, IUPUI 11. A_603 (6,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.