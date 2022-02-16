On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 3:03 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry less than a week after the Brooklyn Nets waived him.

Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season. He shot 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-5 Bembry has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and Nets. He has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Atlanta selected him out of Saint Joseph’s with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft.

