Milwaukee visits IUPUI, aims to end road losing streak

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Panthers (9-20, 7-13 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-23, 1-14 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -7; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to end its six-game road losing streak when the Panthers face IUPUI.

The Jaguars are 2-9 on their home court. IUPUI has a 3-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 7-13 in Horizon play. Milwaukee gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 89-54 on Jan. 15. DeAndre Gholston scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 12.6 points. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 51.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

