Minnesota 71, Michigan St. 60

MICHIGAN ST. (12-10)

Smith 0-5 2-2 2, Clouden 10-23 3-3 29, Ekh 3-6 4-5 12, Farquhar 2-5 0-0 4, Hagemann 2-11 0-0 5, Parks 3-5 0-0 6, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-2 2, Totals 21-56 9-12 60

MINNESOTA (11-13)

Bagwell-Katalinich 2-6 0-0 4, Micheaux 4-4 1-1 9, Hubbard 2-12 0-0 5, Scalia 6-18 8-10 24, Winters 4-10 0-0 10, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-3 0-0 0, Helgren 2-2 2-2 6, Smith 5-9 2-2 13, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 13-15 71

Michigan St. 17 15 18 10 — 60 Minnesota 14 22 23 12 — 71

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-22 (Clouden 6-14, Ekh 2-4, Hagemann 1-4), Minnesota 8-25 (Hubbard 1-8, Scalia 4-9, Winters 2-7, Smith 1-1). Assists_Michigan St. 12 (Hagemann 9), Minnesota 16 (Scalia 4). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Farquhar, Hagemann. Rebounds_Michigan St. 36 (Farquhar 5, Smith 5), Minnesota 39 (Helgren 7). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,150.

