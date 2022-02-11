On Air: This Just In
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 68

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 7:04 pm
NORTHWESTERN (13-9)

Shaw 5-9 1-4 11, Brown 4-10 2-2 12, Burton 9-17 5-6 27, Hartman 2-8 0-0 4, Satterwhite 2-6 0-0 5, Mott 0-1 0-0 0, Walsh 0-7 0-2 0, Daley 2-4 0-0 4, Rainey 1-3 0-0 3, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-67 8-14 68

MINNESOTA (12-14)

Bagwell-Katalinich 6-9 7-9 19, Micheaux 0-2 1-2 1, Hubbard 7-10 0-0 19, Scalia 4-14 7-8 18, Winters 3-5 0-0 8, Mershon 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-5 0-0 2, Helgren 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 20-25 74

Northwestern 8 19 12 29 68
Minnesota 18 16 18 22 74

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 8-26 (Brown 2-6, Burton 4-8, Hartman 0-3, Satterwhite 1-2, Walsh 0-4, Rainey 1-2, Morris 0-1), Minnesota 10-19 (Hubbard 5-8, Scalia 3-8, Winters 2-3). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Burton 7), Minnesota 14 (Hubbard 4, Scalia 4). Fouled Out_Northwestern Brown. Rebounds_Northwestern 32 (Shaw 9), Minnesota 43 (Bagwell-Katalinich 12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 20, Minnesota 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,734.

