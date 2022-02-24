Minnesota 87, Illinois 54

ILLINOIS (6-18)
Bostic 0-4 0-0 0, Porter 2-6 2-4 6, McKenzie 5-13 4-5 14, Nye 6-15 0-0 14, Peebles 5-9 0-1 12, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Rubin 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 0-7 3-6 3, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Oden 1-2 0-0 2, Amusan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 9-16 54
MINNESOTA (13-16)
Bagwell-Katalinich 4-7 3-3 11, Helgren 2-4 2-2 6, Hubbard 7-13 2-2 22, Scalia 6-14 0-0 17, Winters 6-11 0-0 12, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 2-3 0-0 4, Sissoko 6-10 0-0 13, Sconiers 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-67 7-7 87
|Illinois
|7
|16
|18
|13
|—
|54
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|21
|26
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Illinois 5-20 (Bostic 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Nye 2-9, Peebles 2-3, Anastasieska 0-2, Brown 1-3, Amusan 0-1), Minnesota 12-28 (Hubbard 6-12, Scalia 5-11, Winters 0-3, Sissoko 1-2). Assists_Illinois 12 (Anastasieska 4), Minnesota 22 (Helgren 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 34 (Bostic 9), Minnesota 47 (Mershon 8). Total Fouls_Illinois 11, Minnesota 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,896.
