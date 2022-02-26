Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minor, Merrimack Warriors to visit Cubbage, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 8-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18, 7-10 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Saint Francis (BKN) and Merrimack square off on Saturday.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Terriers are 3-8 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fourth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Warriors are 8-8 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 74-64 on Dec. 30. Jordan Minor scored 23 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cubbage is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Mykel Derring averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Minor is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!