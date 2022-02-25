Mississippi 72, Auburn 52

MISSISSIPPI (22-6)
Collins 7-12 1-1 20, Scott 2-7 1-2 5, Austin 8-14 3-4 19, Monk 2-6 2-2 6, Reid 1-1 1-1 3, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 0-0 0-2 0, Baker 4-10 2-2 11, Bracey 0-0 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, Salary 2-2 0-0 4, Harris-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 28-56 10-14 72
AUBURN (10-16)
Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Coulibaly 2-9 2-4 6, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 4-12 5-6 13, Wells 2-6 0-0 6, Jordan 4-12 0-0 11, Onwumelu 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 2-7 2-3 6, Wiggins 2-3 2-2 7, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-53 12-17 52
|Mississippi
|19
|19
|21
|13
|—
|72
|Auburn
|2
|13
|20
|17
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_Mississippi 6-12 (Collins 5-10, Baker 1-2), Auburn 6-17 (Coulibaly 0-3, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Wells 2-3, Jordan 3-7, Wiggins 1-2). Assists_Mississippi 15 (Monk 4, Reid 4), Auburn 11 (Bostic 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 43 (Scott 7), Auburn 21 (Scott-Grayson 6). Total Fouls_Mississippi 16, Auburn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,975.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.