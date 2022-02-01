Mississippi 76, No. 25 LSU 72

MISSISSIPPI (11-10)

Brakefield 3-5 3-4 10, Brooks 2-4 6-10 10, Fagan 3-6 2-2 9, Murrell 2-9 2-2 7, Ruffin 6-11 5-5 19, Rodriguez 4-5 5-8 15, Crowley 2-2 0-0 6, Van Der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 23-31 76.

LSU (16-6)

Days 8-17 0-0 21, Eason 5-12 5-8 16, Reid 2-6 0-0 4, Murray 3-5 0-0 7, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 7-17 2-3 16, Williams 2-4 1-1 5, Fudge 0-2 0-1 0, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 3, O’Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-13 72.

Halftime_Mississippi 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 9-21 (Crowley 2-2, Rodriguez 2-3, Ruffin 2-4, Brakefield 1-3, Fagan 1-3, Murrell 1-6), LSU 8-22 (Days 5-9, Wilkinson 1-1, Eason 1-2, Murray 1-3, Pinson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Williams 0-2, Gaines 0-3). Fouled Out_Crowley, Gaines. Rebounds_Mississippi 27 (Rodriguez 12), LSU 32 (Days 13). Assists_Mississippi 8 (Ruffin 3), LSU 15 (Gaines, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Mississippi 16, LSU 22.

