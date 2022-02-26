Mississippi St. 74, Vanderbilt 69

VANDERBILT (14-14)
Millora-Brown 3-6 4-4 10, Robbins 1-5 0-1 3, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0, Pippen 10-16 8-9 32, Wright 4-10 0-1 10, Stute 0-4 0-2 0, Frank 2-2 0-0 5, Weikert 3-4 0-0 7, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 12-17 69.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (17-12)
Brooks 2-9 2-2 6, Davis 0-2 1-2 1, Jeffries 2-2 3-3 7, Molinar 7-13 6-7 20, Moore 3-6 2-2 9, Smith 8-13 6-11 22, Garcia 3-4 2-3 8, Matthews 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 23-32 74.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-29 (Pippen 4-9, Wright 2-6, Frank 1-1, Weikert 1-2, Robbins 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Stute 0-4), Mississippi St. 1-6 (Moore 1-2, Brooks 0-2, Molinar 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins, Jeffries. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Robbins 7), Mississippi St. 28 (Smith 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 19 (Millora-Brown, Pippen, Wright 4), Mississippi St. 14 (Brooks 4). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 22, Mississippi St. 19.
