Mississippi St. 78, South Carolina 64

SOUTH CAROLINA (13-7)

Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Leveque 0-2 2-2 2, D.Carter 2-9 5-6 10, Reese 7-9 0-0 15, Stevenson 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 24-58 11-16 64.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-7)

Brooks 8-14 2-4 18, Jeffries 2-4 5-6 10, Molinar 5-10 10-10 20, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Matthews 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 27-50 20-26 78.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 45-23. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 5-18 (Reese 1-2, D.Carter 1-4, Bryant 0-2, Stevenson 0-3), Mississippi St. 4-9 (Jeffries 1-1, Molinar 0-2). Fouled Out_Leveque. Rebounds_South Carolina 20 (Stevenson 3), Mississippi St. 37 (Brooks 9). Assists_South Carolina 10 (Reese 3), Mississippi St. 15 (Jeffries 5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 18, Mississippi St. 18.

