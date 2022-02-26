Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt after Pippen’s 26-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-72 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Commodores are 6-9 in conference play. Vanderbilt has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Commodores face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrison Brooks is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Pippen is averaging 19.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

