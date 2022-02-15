Mississippi State takes on No. 25 Alabama after Molinar’s 26-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Iverson Molinar scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 69-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-2 at home. Alabama is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in SEC play. Mississippi State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 78-76 on Jan. 15. Molinar scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Shackelford is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Molinar is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrison Brooks is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

