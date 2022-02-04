Mississippi State visits Arkansas after Umude’s 31-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-5, 6-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Stanley Umude scored 31 points in Arkansas’ 99-73 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks have gone 12-1 in home games. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 15.3 assists per game led by JD Notae averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in SEC play. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Iverson Molinar averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 81-68 on Dec. 29. Tolu Smith scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Umude is shooting 48.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Molinar is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrison Brooks is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

