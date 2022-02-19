Mississippi Valley State hosts Texas Southern after Collins’ 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (11-11, 9-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 2-11 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Terry Collins scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 85-71 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-9 at home. Mississippi Valley State gives up 84.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern scores 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 95-58 on Jan. 11. John Walker III scored 16 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Grant is averaging 9.5 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

