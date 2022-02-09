Missouri St. 66, Drake 62

MISSOURI ST. (18-8)
Mosley 5-14 4-4 14, Prim 8-14 4-4 21, Black 1-1 4-4 6, Patterson 3-7 4-4 10, Clay 1-2 0-2 2, Minnett 4-10 0-1 10, Haney 1-2 0-0 3, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-19 66.
DRAKE (17-8)
Murphy 1-5 0-1 2, Penn 2-10 2-2 6, Sturtz 4-9 4-4 12, Wilkins 3-13 2-2 10, DeVries 2-7 3-3 8, Brodie 5-10 2-2 12, Hemphill 5-6 2-2 12, Akinwole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-16 62.
Halftime_Drake 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-15 (Minnett 2-7, Prim 1-1, Haney 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Mosley 0-4), Drake 3-15 (Wilkins 2-4, DeVries 1-4, Penn 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Sturtz 0-3). Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Mosley 11), Drake 32 (Sturtz 8). Assists_Missouri St. 7 (Mosley 3), Drake 10 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 19, Drake 19. A_3,305 (7,152).
