Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Missouri St. 66, Drake 62

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (18-8)

Mosley 5-14 4-4 14, Prim 8-14 4-4 21, Black 1-1 4-4 6, Patterson 3-7 4-4 10, Clay 1-2 0-2 2, Minnett 4-10 0-1 10, Haney 1-2 0-0 3, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-19 66.

DRAKE (17-8)

Murphy 1-5 0-1 2, Penn 2-10 2-2 6, Sturtz 4-9 4-4 12, Wilkins 3-13 2-2 10, DeVries 2-7 3-3 8, Brodie 5-10 2-2 12, Hemphill 5-6 2-2 12, Akinwole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-16 62.

Halftime_Drake 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-15 (Minnett 2-7, Prim 1-1, Haney 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Mosley 0-4), Drake 3-15 (Wilkins 2-4, DeVries 1-4, Penn 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Sturtz 0-3). Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Mosley 11), Drake 32 (Sturtz 8). Assists_Missouri St. 7 (Mosley 3), Drake 10 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 19, Drake 19. A_3,305 (7,152).

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami