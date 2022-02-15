Missouri St. 79, Indiana St. 70

INDIANA ST. (11-15)
Stephens 4-7 6-8 14, Wilbar 3-7 0-0 8, Henry 4-13 3-4 12, Larry 1-3 0-0 3, Neese 6-14 8-9 23, Hobbs 0-2 0-0 0, Bledson 2-3 0-0 6, Hittle 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-54 17-21 70.
MISSOURI ST. (20-8)
Mosley 3-8 0-0 7, Prim 7-16 18-21 32, Black 0-4 0-0 0, Patterson 5-8 0-0 10, Clay 0-4 0-0 0, Minnett 8-14 0-0 22, Haney 3-6 1-1 8, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 19-22 79.
Halftime_Indiana St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 9-29 (Neese 3-6, Bledson 2-2, Wilbar 2-5, Larry 1-3, Henry 1-5, Hobbs 0-2, Hittle 0-3, Stephens 0-3), Missouri St. 8-18 (Minnett 6-10, Mosley 1-1, Haney 1-3, Clay 0-1, Black 0-3). Fouled Out_Tucker. Rebounds_Indiana St. 29 (Henry 7), Missouri St. 37 (Prim 11). Assists_Indiana St. 9 (Henry 5), Missouri St. 13 (Clay 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 20, Missouri St. 15.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments