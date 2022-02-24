Trending:
Mitchell leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Davis 76-69 in OT

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 31 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Davis 76-69 in overtime on Thursday night.

The Gauchos ended the game with a 10-2 run.

Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (13-10, 6-6 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 14 points. Miles Norris had eight rebounds.

Elijah Pepper had 21 points for the Aggies (11-8, 5-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points and six assists. Kane Milling had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

