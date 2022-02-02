Mobley leads No. 19 USC against Arizona State after 24-point outing

USC Trojans (18-3, 8-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-12, 2-6 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 USC plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Isaiah Mobley scored 24 points in USC’s 79-72 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Trojans are 8-3 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 78-56 on Jan. 25. Drew Peterson scored 16 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kimani Lawrence is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Mobley is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Boogie Ellis is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

