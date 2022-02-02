Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moffatt scores 24 to lead Colgate past Bucknell 83-69

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had a career-high 24 points as Colgate beat Bucknell 83-69 on Wednesday night.

Moffatt made 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson had 16 points and six rebounds. Tucker Richardson added 10 points and seven rebounds. Nelly Cummings had nine assists.

Xander Rice had 18 points for the Bison (5-18, 2-9). Andrew Funk added 17 points. Elvin Edmonds IV had 10 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Colgate defeated Bucknell 75-56 on Jan. 19.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa