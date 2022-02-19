Moffe leads Citadel against East Tennessee State after 20-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tyler Moffe scored 20 points in Citadel’s 65-58 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 5-10 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 4-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 75-73 on Jan. 22. Hayden Brown scored 28 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 57.2% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Jordan King is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

