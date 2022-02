Monday

Mixed Team

Team Event

Final

Free Skating

1. ROC (Anastasia Mishina; Aleksandr Galliamov), 145.20.

2. Japan (Riku Miura; Ryuichi Kihara), 139.60.

3. China (Peng Cheng; Jin Yang), 131.75.

4. Canada (Vanessa James; Eric Radford), 130.07.

5. United States (Alexa Knierim; Brandon Frazier), 128.97.

