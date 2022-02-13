Monday’s Freestyle Skiing Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 86.15 (Q).
2. Johanne Killi, Norway, 86.00 (Q).
3. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 79.38 (Q).
4. Maggie Voisin, United States, 72.78 (Q).
5. Anastasia Tatalina, ROC, 72.03 (Q).
6. Kirsty Muir, Britain, 70.11 (Q).
7. Marin Hamill, United States, 69.43 (Q).
8. Silvia Bertagna, Italy, 68.90 (Q).
9. Tess Ledeux, France, 68.13 (Q).
10. Katie Summerhayes, Britain, 66.56 (Q).
11. Olivia Asselin, Canada, 64.68 (Q).
12. Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland, 63.46 (Q).
13. Megan Oldham, Canada, 63.10.
14. Lara Wolf, Austria, 62.56.
15. Anni Karava, Finland, 61.73.
16. Margaux Hackett, New Zealand, 54.93.
17. Alia Delia Eichinger, Germany, 50.68.
18. Darian Stevens, United States, 50.01.
19. Sandra Eie, Norway, 49.08.
20. Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland, 48.96.
21. Ksenia Orlova, ROC, 45.31.
22. Dominique Ohaco, Chile, 44.85.
23. Yang Shuorui, China, 39.05.
24. Elisa Maria Nakab, Italy, 32.70.
25. Laura Wallner, Austria, 30.70.
26. Abi Harrigan, Australia, 26.31.
27. Caroline Claire, United States, DNS.
1. Laura Peel, Australia, 104.54.
2. Ashley Caldwell, United States, 101.31.
3. Xu Mengtao, China, 101.10.
4. Danielle Scott, Australia, 96.23.
5. Marion Thenault, Canada, 93.06.
6. Hanna Huskova, Belarus, 92.00.
7. Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva, Kazakhstan, 98.68.
8. Megan Nick, United States, 89.18.
9. Kaila Kuhn, United States, 86.62.
10. Kong Fanyu, China, 83.78.
11. Eseniia Pantiukhova, ROC, 82.84.
12. Anastasiya Andryianava, Belarus, 81.58.
13. Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Kazakhstan, 80.56.
14. Gabi Ash, Australia, 80.04.
15. Winter Vinecki, United States, 78.96.
16. Anastasiia Prytkova, ROC, 78.43.
17. Shao Qi, China, 77.49.
18. Naomy Boudreau-Guertin, Canada, 77.43.
19. Flavie Aumond, Canada, 76.86.
20. Emma Weiss, Germany, 75.98.
21. Liubov Nikitina, ROC, 69.30.
22. Olga Polyuk, Ukraine, 68.76.
23. Alexandra Baer, Switzerland, 67.72.
24. Anna Derugo, Belarus, 58.59.
25. Anastasiya Novosad, Ukraine, DNS.
1. Ashley Caldwell, United States, 105.60 (Q).
2. Xu Mengtao, China, 103.89 (Q).
3. Kong Fanyu, China, 102.71 (Q).
4. Laura Peel, Australia, 100.02 (Q).
5. Megan Nick, United States, 95.17 (Q).
6. Hanna Huskova, Belarus, 92.00 (Q).
7. Marion Thenault, Canada, 91.29.
8. Kaila Kuhn, United States, 85.68.
9. Eseniia Pantiukhova, ROC, 78.75.
10. Danielle Scott, Australia, 71.23.
11. Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva, Kazakhstan, 71.23.
12. Anastasiya Andryianava, Belarus, 70.11.
1. Xu Mengtao, China, 108.61.
2. Hanna Huskova, Belarus, 107.95.
3. Megan Nick, United States, 93.76.
4. Ashley Caldwell, United States, 83.71.
5. Laura Peel, Australia, 78.56.
6. Kong Fanyu, China, 59.67.
