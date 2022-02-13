Trending:
Monday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:59 pm
BOBSLEIGH

Women’s Monobob

GOLD_Kaillie Humphries, United States

SILVER_Elana Meyers Taylor, United States

BRONZE_Christine de Bruin, Canada

