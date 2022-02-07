Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:18 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catoctin 45, South Carroll 20

Delmarva Christian, Del. 59, Salisbury 25

Edgewood 42, Elkton 41

Fallston 59, Aberdeen 29

Harford Tech 47, Bel Air 21

Liberty 56, Winters Mill 46

New Town 55, Randallstown 6

North East 39, Perryville 25

North Harford 42, Rising Sun 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

