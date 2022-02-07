Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catoctin 45, South Carroll 20
Delmarva Christian, Del. 59, Salisbury 25
Edgewood 42, Elkton 41
Fallston 59, Aberdeen 29
Harford Tech 47, Bel Air 21
Liberty 56, Winters Mill 46
New Town 55, Randallstown 6
North East 39, Perryville 25
North Harford 42, Rising Sun 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments