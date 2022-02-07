Trending:
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:18 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 56, Clear Spring 54

Dundalk 63, Owings Mills 57

Francis Scott Key 66, Gerstell Academy 63

Lackey 52, La Plata 51

Liberty 60, Glenelg 57

Loch Raven 58, Perry Hall 50

Milford Mill 49, Kenwood 44

Oakland Mills 60, Wilde Lake 57

Salisbury 71, Delmarva Christian, Del. 58

Williamsport 60, Smithsburg 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

