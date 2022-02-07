Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 56, Clear Spring 54
Dundalk 63, Owings Mills 57
Francis Scott Key 66, Gerstell Academy 63
Lackey 52, La Plata 51
Liberty 60, Glenelg 57
Loch Raven 58, Perry Hall 50
Milford Mill 49, Kenwood 44
Oakland Mills 60, Wilde Lake 57
Salisbury 71, Delmarva Christian, Del. 58
Williamsport 60, Smithsburg 40
