Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:34 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 87, Gateway Christian 36

Auburn 68, Grayson County 45

Bayside 62, First Colonial 56

Briar Woods 69, Stone Bridge 57

Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 43

Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 37

Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Norfolk Collegiate 55

Clarke County 78, Page County 64

Dominion 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 60

East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47

Eastern View 83, Caroline 66

Fluvanna 91, Louisa 74

Graham 52, Marion 34

Green Run 45, Salem-Va. Beach 34

Grundy 62, Richlands 50

Honaker 94, Twin Valley 23

John Champe 68, Gainesville 38

Johnson Central, Ky. 61, Mountain Mission 34

Landstown 80, Kempsville 64

Loudoun County 67, Rock Ridge 44

Loudoun Valley 64, Lightridge 37

Millbrook 51, Sherando 43

Monacan 60, George Wythe-Richmond 44

Parry McCluer 71, Covington 33

Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 35

Radford 66, Alleghany 48

Riverside 68, Woodgrove 47

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Faith Christian-Roanoke 36

Rustburg 54, Jefferson Christian 44

Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 38

Thomas Dale 61, Meadowbrook 55

Tuscarora 69, Park View-Sterling 40

Union 57, John Battle 43

Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 55

Woodstock Central 60, Luray 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

