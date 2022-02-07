Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 87, Gateway Christian 36
Auburn 68, Grayson County 45
Bayside 62, First Colonial 56
Briar Woods 69, Stone Bridge 57
Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 43
Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 37
Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Norfolk Collegiate 55
Clarke County 78, Page County 64
Dominion 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 60
East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47
Eastern View 83, Caroline 66
Fluvanna 91, Louisa 74
Graham 52, Marion 34
Green Run 45, Salem-Va. Beach 34
Grundy 62, Richlands 50
Honaker 94, Twin Valley 23
John Champe 68, Gainesville 38
Johnson Central, Ky. 61, Mountain Mission 34
Landstown 80, Kempsville 64
Loudoun County 67, Rock Ridge 44
Loudoun Valley 64, Lightridge 37
Millbrook 51, Sherando 43
Monacan 60, George Wythe-Richmond 44
Parry McCluer 71, Covington 33
Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 35
Radford 66, Alleghany 48
Riverside 68, Woodgrove 47
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Faith Christian-Roanoke 36
Rustburg 54, Jefferson Christian 44
Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 38
Thomas Dale 61, Meadowbrook 55
Tuscarora 69, Park View-Sterling 40
Union 57, John Battle 43
Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 55
Woodstock Central 60, Luray 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
