Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:32 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 52, Lee High 30

Bethel 60, Warwick 58, OT

Colonial Forge 45, Mountain View 30

Craig County 47, Bath County 27

Eastern View 64, Caroline 41

First Colonial 60, Bayside 52

Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 57

Hampton 66, Menchville 58

Honaker 49, Twin Valley 24

Kempsville 49, Landstown 27

Lakeland 55, Indian River 31

Liberty-Bedford 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 32

Louisa 70, Fluvanna 22

Marion 63, Graham 21

Millbrook 52, Sherando 43

Miller School 77, New Covenant 23

Mills Godwin 43, J.R. Tucker 15

Princess Anne 71, Frank Cox 22

Rappahannock 69, Lancaster 39

Richlands 51, Grundy 44

Rural Retreat 46, Holston 16

Salem 41, Blacksburg 39

Salem-Va. Beach 65, Green Run 33

Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60

Stone Bridge 46, Briar Woods 44

Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35

Twin Springs 50, J.I. Burton 38

Union 49, John Battle 46

Western Branch 71, Oscar Smith 33

Woodgrove 70, Riverside 39

Woodside 45, York 32

Yorktown 36, George Marshall 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

