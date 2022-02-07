Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 52, Lee High 30
Bethel 60, Warwick 58, OT
Colonial Forge 45, Mountain View 30
Craig County 47, Bath County 27
Eastern View 64, Caroline 41
First Colonial 60, Bayside 52
Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 57
Hampton 66, Menchville 58
Honaker 49, Twin Valley 24
Kempsville 49, Landstown 27
Lakeland 55, Indian River 31
Liberty-Bedford 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 32
Louisa 70, Fluvanna 22
Marion 63, Graham 21
Millbrook 52, Sherando 43
Miller School 77, New Covenant 23
Mills Godwin 43, J.R. Tucker 15
Princess Anne 71, Frank Cox 22
Rappahannock 69, Lancaster 39
Richlands 51, Grundy 44
Rural Retreat 46, Holston 16
Salem 41, Blacksburg 39
Salem-Va. Beach 65, Green Run 33
Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60
Stone Bridge 46, Briar Woods 44
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35
Twin Springs 50, J.I. Burton 38
Union 49, John Battle 46
Western Branch 71, Oscar Smith 33
Woodgrove 70, Riverside 39
Woodside 45, York 32
Yorktown 36, George Marshall 34
