Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47
Deep Creek 56, Hampton 51
Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38
Floyd County 68, Patrick County 51
James Robinson 65, Annandale 7
Lake Braddock 61, John R. Lewis 25
Lakeland 95, Colonial Heights 22
New Kent 53, Tabb 36
Patriot 52, Colonial Forge 39
Radford 59, Glenvar 42
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63, Bishop O’Connell 52
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Landstown 55, Oscar Smith 17
Thomas Dale 54, Manchester 49
Western Branch 64, Kellam 38
Region B=
Woodbridge 62, Gainesville 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
