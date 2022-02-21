Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47

Deep Creek 56, Hampton 51

Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 51

James Robinson 65, Annandale 7

Lake Braddock 61, John R. Lewis 25

Lakeland 95, Colonial Heights 22

New Kent 53, Tabb 36

Patriot 52, Colonial Forge 39

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63, Bishop O’Connell 52

        Read more: Sports News

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 55, Oscar Smith 17

Thomas Dale 54, Manchester 49

Western Branch 64, Kellam 38

Region B=

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Woodbridge 62, Gainesville 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!