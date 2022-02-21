Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 79, Lafayette 38

Lake Taylor 73, Colonial Heights 42

New Kent 74, Tabb 63

Region D=

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Class 6=

        Read more: Sports News

Region A=

Landstown 58, Kellam 34

Manchester 55, Thomas Dale 54

Oscar Smith 73, Grassfield 49

Region B=

Battlefield 73, Colonial Forge 43

Patriot 80, C.D. Hylton 46

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Potomac 60, John Champe 54

Region C=

Hayfield 95, James Robinson 32

South County 72, Mount Vernon 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!