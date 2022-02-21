Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region A=
Booker T. Washington 79, Lafayette 38
Lake Taylor 73, Colonial Heights 42
New Kent 74, Tabb 63
Region D=
Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63
William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56
Class 6=
Region A=
Landstown 58, Kellam 34
Manchester 55, Thomas Dale 54
Oscar Smith 73, Grassfield 49
Region B=
Battlefield 73, Colonial Forge 43
Patriot 80, C.D. Hylton 46
Potomac 60, John Champe 54
Region C=
Hayfield 95, James Robinson 32
South County 72, Mount Vernon 51
