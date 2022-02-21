Trending:
Monday’s Scores

February 21, 2022 10:18 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 56, Winters Mill 38

Friends 55, Garrison Forest 31

Hammond 36, Oakland Mills 25

Manchester Valley 48, Westminster 40

McDonogh School 77, St. Frances Academy 65

Mercy 67, Concordia Prep 34

Mt. Carmel 60, John Carroll 29

Severna Park 28, Baltimore Chesapeake 26

St. Mary’s Ryken 63, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52

Williamsport 42, Walkersville 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

