Sports News

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 9:07 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region=

Semifinal=

Boonsboro 56, Brunswick 39

Mountain Ridge 69, Fort Hill 35

Pocomoke 78, Snow Hill 72

Class 2A Region=

Semifinal=

Liberty 68, Century 61

Walkersville 62, Poolesville 41

Wicomico 86, Parkside 58

Williamsport 49, Glenelg 45

Class 3A Region=

Semifinal=

Baltimore City College 50, Milford Mill 39

C. Milton Wright 66, Aberdeen 59

Huntingtown 67, Great Mills 45

James M. Bennett 65, Northeast – AA 56

Class 4A Region=

Semifinal=

Arundel 76, Old Mill 60

Seneca Valley 60, Gaithersburg 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

