Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region=
Semifinal=
Boonsboro 56, Brunswick 39
Mountain Ridge 69, Fort Hill 35
Pocomoke 78, Snow Hill 72
Class 2A Region=
Semifinal=
Liberty 68, Century 61
Walkersville 62, Poolesville 41
Wicomico 86, Parkside 58
Williamsport 49, Glenelg 45
Class 3A Region=
Semifinal=
Baltimore City College 50, Milford Mill 39
C. Milton Wright 66, Aberdeen 59
Huntingtown 67, Great Mills 45
James M. Bennett 65, Northeast – AA 56
Class 4A Region=
Semifinal=
Arundel 76, Old Mill 60
Seneca Valley 60, Gaithersburg 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
