Monday’s Ski Jumping Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Japan, 90.0.
2. Daniel Andre Tande, Norway, 89.1.
3. Pawel Wasek, Poland, 82.1.
4. Stefan Kraft, Austria, 79.6.
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
5. Halvor Egner Granerud, Norway, 79.1.
6. Daniel Huber, Austria, 78.2.
7. Jan Hoerl, Austria, 77.0.
8. Markus Eisenbichler, Germany, 76.9.
9. Gregor Deschwanden, Switzerland, 74.7.
10. Kamil Stoch, Poland, 74.2.
11. Karl Geiger, Germany, 73.7.
12. Lovro Kos, Slovenia, 72.4.
13. Manuel Fettner, Austria, 71.9.
14. Marius Lindvik, Norway, 70.4.
15. Danil Sadreev, ROC, 65.7.
16. Peter Prevc, Slovenia, 65.5.
17. Constantin Schmid, Germany, 64.7.
18. Naoki Nakamura, Japan, 64.5.
19. Robert Johansson, Norway, 63.4.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
20. Roman Sergeevich Trofimov, ROC, 62.8.
21. Cene Prevc, Slovenia, 59.0.
22. Casey Larson, United States, 58.2.
23. Dominik Peter, Switzerland, 56.1.
24. Evgeniy Klimov, ROC, 55.8.
25. Junshiro Kobayashi, Japan, 55.4.
26. Dawid Kubacki, Poland, 52.4.
27. Killian Peier, Switzerland, 50.5.
28. Simon Ammann, Switzerland, 48.0.
29. Stephan Leyhe, Germany, 47.8.
30. Decker Dean, United States, 46.8.
31. Kevin Bickner, United States, 44.3.
32. Viktor Polasek, Czech Republic, 42.9.
33. Piotr Zyla, Poland, 41.9.
34. Cestmir Kozisek, Czech Republic, 41.5.
35. Mikhail Nazarov, ROC, 39.5.
36. Patrick Gasienica, United States, 20.2.
37. Timi Zajc, Slovenia, 17.8.
38. Roman Koudelka, Czech Republic, 12.5.
39. Filip Sakala, Czech Republic, 10.1.
40. Lyu Yixin, China, 3.5.
41. Zhen Weijie, China, 0.8.
42. Song Qiwu, China, 0.0.
42. Zhou Xiaoyang, China, 0.0.
43. Yukiya Sato, Japan, DNS.
1. Slovenia (Lovro Kos; Cene Prevc; Timi Zajc; Peter Prevc), 467.4 (Q).
2. Austria (Stefan Kraft; Daniel Huber; Jan Hoerl; Manuel Fettner), 458.4 (Q).
3. Norway (Halvor Egner Granerud; Daniel Andre Tande; Robert Johansson; Marius Lindvik), 456.5 (Q).
4. Germany (Constantin Schmid; Stephan Leyhe; Markus Eisenbichler; Karl Geiger), 446.5 (Q).
5. Japan (Yukiya Sato; Naoki Nakamura; Junshiro Kobayashi; Ryoyu Kobayashi), 438.5 (Q).
6. Poland (Piotr Zyla; Pawel Wasek; Dawid Kubacki; Kamil Stoch), 434.5 (Q).
7. ROC (Danil Sadreev; Roman Sergeevich Trofimov; Mikhail Nazarov; Evgeniy Klimov), 410.6 (Q).
8. Switzerland (Dominik Peter; Gregor Deschwanden; Simon Ammann; Killian Peier), 367.0 (Q).
9. Czech Republic (Viktor Polasek; Cestmir Kozisek; Filip Sakala; Roman Koudelka), 279.5.
10. United States (Decker Dean; Patrick Gasienica; Kevin Bickner; Casey Larson), 261.0.
11. China (Zhen Weijie; Lyu Yixin; Song Qiwu; Zhou Xiaoyang), 115.0.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments