Monday’s Snowboarding Start List

Monday

Men

Snowboard Slopestyle

Final

1. Kaito Hamada, Japan.

2. Chris Corning, United States.

3. Max Parrot, Canada.

4. Mons Roisland, Norway.

5. Sebastien Toutant, Canada.

6. Emiliano Lauzi, Italy.

7. Takeru Otsuka, Japan.

8. Redmond Gerard, United States.

9. Staale Sandbech, Norway.

10. Sean Fitzsimons, United States.

11. Mark McMorris, Canada.

12. Su Yiming, China.

