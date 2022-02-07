Trending:
Monday’s Snowboarding Start List

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 8:04 pm
Monday

Men

Snowboard Slopestyle

Final

1. Kaito Hamada, Japan.

2. Chris Corning, United States.

3. Max Parrot, Canada.

4. Mons Roisland, Norway.

5. Sebastien Toutant, Canada.

6. Emiliano Lauzi, Italy.

7. Takeru Otsuka, Japan.

8. Redmond Gerard, United States.

9. Staale Sandbech, Norway.

10. Sean Fitzsimons, United States.

11. Mark McMorris, Canada.

12. Su Yiming, China.

