Monday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Ricky Rubio to Indiana in exchange for G Caris LeVert.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Gus Bradley defensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Brandon Brown assistant general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Fs Valtteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Thiago Martins to a four-year contract.
