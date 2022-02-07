Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Ricky Rubio to Indiana in exchange for G Caris LeVert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Gus Bradley defensive coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Brandon Brown assistant general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Fs Valtteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Thiago Martins to a four-year contract.

