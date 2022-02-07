Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Nick Hundley special assistant to the general manager. Signed OF Joe McCarthy to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Ricky Rubio to Indiana in exchange for G Caris LeVert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Alize Mack.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Gus Bradley defensive coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Bill Murray to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Brandon Brown assistant general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Josh Leivo from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reinstated G Mike Smith from injured reserve. Reassigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Mack Guzda on a three-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled RW Mitchell Chaffee and D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Fs Valtteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Kristian Reichel, Ds Johnny Kovacevic, Ville Heinola and Declan Chisholm from Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Thiago Martins to a four-year contract.

