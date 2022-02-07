Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Nick Hundley special assistant to the general manager. Signed OF Joe McCarthy to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Ricky Rubio to Indiana in exchange for G Caris LeVert.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/future contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to a reserve/future contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Alize Mack.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Gus Bradley defensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a reserve/future contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Bill Murray to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Brandon Brown assistant general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Josh Leivo from Chicago (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reinstated G Mike Smith from injured reserve. Reassigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Mack Guzda on a three-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled RW Mitchell Chaffee and D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Fs Valtteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Kristian Reichel, Ds Johnny Kovacevic, Ville Heinola and Declan Chisholm from Manitoba (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Thiago Martins to a four-year contract.
