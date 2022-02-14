Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — signed G Rui Machida.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted G Cory Schneider from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jozy Altidore to a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM), a 2022 international roster spot and a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM from San Jose in exchange for M Jamiro Monteiro.

