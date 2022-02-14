Monday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — signed G Rui Machida.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted G Cory Schneider from Bridgeport (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jozy Altidore to a three-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM), a 2022 international roster spot and a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM from San Jose in exchange for M Jamiro Monteiro.
