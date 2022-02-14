Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Rui Machida.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Kevin Gilbride tight ends coach, Joe Dailey wide receivers coach and Robert Kugler assistant offensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired RW Tyler Toffoli from Montreal in exchange for C Tyler Pitlick, LW Emil Heinemen, a 2022 conditional first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted G Cory Schneider from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ) Promoted G Logan Thompson from Iowa (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jozy Altidore to a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM), a 2022 international roster spot and a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM from San Jose in exchange for M Jamiro Monteiro.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Jackson Ragen to a one-year contract with team options for 2023 and 2024.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived Fs Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Mitch Stewart men’s football offensive coordinator.

SHENANDOAH — Announced Zack MacDougal has resigned as head men’s soccer coach.

